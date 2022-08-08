Rain Ending/Partial Clearing PM

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will come to an end early this afternoon, followed by gradual clearing this evening and overnight. High pressure building into the upper Midwest should provide us with plenty of warm sunshine through the rest of the week. Conditions will be quiet and uneventful, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the period. Look for a few clouds passing through during the weekend.

TODAY: Rain ending, then partly sunny and warm. High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Decreasing cloudiness. A bit cooler. Low: 64°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY: Warm sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

