Rain Ending/Partial Clearing PM

Rain-Free For The Rest Of The Week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Showers and storms will come to an end early this afternoon, followed by gradual clearing this evening and overnight. High pressure building into the upper Midwest should provide us with plenty of warm sunshine through the rest of the week. Conditions will be quiet and uneventful, with highs in the 80′s and lows in the 60′s through the period. Look for a few clouds passing through during the weekend.

TODAY:   Rain ending, then partly sunny and warm. High: 80°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT:  Decreasing cloudiness. A bit cooler. Low: 64°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

TUESDAY:  Warm sunshine. High: 82°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person was killed in an early morning crash Friday on US Route 6 on Henry County, Illinois.
Victims identified in fatal Henry County crash
Two people suffer life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash in Eldridge
Two people injuried in Thursday car crash in Eldridge identified
Archie Battersbee, a 12-year-old boy, had been in a coma for four months before dying Saturday...
12-year-old boy dies after taken off life support against family wishes
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
Police said the pictured woman attempted to cash checks stolen from one of the cars at the park...
CRIME STOPPERS: Davenport police ask for help identifying woman cashing stolen checks

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain Ending/Partial Clearing PM
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Morning showers and storms
Showers and storms this morning
Showers and storms this morning
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain ends tomorrow