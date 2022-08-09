BOP staff visit USP Thomson, union calls for warden’s removal

By Marci Clark
Published: Aug. 8, 2022 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
THOMSON, Illinois (KWQC) - Twenty staff members from the Federal Bureau of Prisons started their week-long visit to USP Thomson on Monday. While there, the BOP will evaluate leadership skills and management while seeing what changes could be made to increase staff morale.

A few weeks ago, the staff union representing USP Thomson employees sent a letter to the deputy attorney general of the Department of Justice asking for USP Thomson warden Thomas Bergami to be removed immediately. AFGE Local 4070 leaders say Bergami has only been warden at the prison for about four months. In the letter, the union alleges Bergami’s leadership has placed the staff, inmates, and community at risk. It goes on to say that leadership has “allowed and encouraged leadership to commit whistleblower retaliation and safety infractions”.

After the visit BOP staff will draft a report and give it to the director of the bureau for review.

