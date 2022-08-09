Crews respond to Burlington garage fire Monday

BURLINGTON, Iowa (KWQC) - The Burlington Fire Department responded to a garage fire Monday.

The fire department responded around 11:21 a.m. to the 1300 block of Agency Street for a report of a structure fire, according to a media release.

Crews arrived on scene about 11:24 a.m. to find a single-story home with a fire in the garage, firefighters said.

According to firefighters, the fire was contained in the garage with smoke and water damage throughout the home.

Firefighters rescued four cats and a pet turtle, according to crews.

All occupants and several pets escaped the home without injuries, crews said. The Red Cross was called for assistance.

Damages are estimated for the structure and contents at $30,000, according to firefighters. The home is uninsured.

According to firefighters, the cause of the fire was improperly discarded cigarettes and is considered accidental.

Firefighters said they cleared the scene at 1:18 p.m. No injuries were reported.

