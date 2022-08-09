Death Valley experiences a ‘1,000 year’ rain event, National Weather Service says

Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.
Before and after satellite images taken of Death Valley's 1,000-year rain event.(EU, Copernicus Sentinel-2)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – California’s Death Valley experienced widespread damage after it got nearly a year’s worth of rainfall over just three hours Friday.

Images taken by a European Space Agency Satellite before and after the rains show the differences in the landscape.

The enhanced color images use short wave infrared bands to better depict where water gathered.

The National Weather Service said Friday’s 1.47 inches of rain is considered a 1,000-year event, which means there’s a 1.1% chance of it happening in any given year.

Flooding and debris has prompted the closure of all roads in the park.

The National Park Service said many miles of roadway have moderate to severe asphalt damage due to the rains. Hundreds of miles of roadways also have debris on them.

There have been no reports of injuries.

The park superintendent notes Death Valley set a record as the hottest place on Earth in 1913 and is one of the driest places in North America.

He said, with climate change models predicting more frequent and more intense storms, Death Valley is a place where you can observe climate change in action.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458....
Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Couple cleans up after ceiling collapses out of nowhere
Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning

Latest News

FILE - An undated portrait of Emmett Louis Till, a Black 14-year-old Chicago boy, whose...
Grand jury declines to indict woman in Emmett Till killing
This photo combo of images provided by the Kent County Sheriff and Delaware Department of...
Jury picked in 2nd trial in Gov. Whitmer kidnap plot
Anderson King, 25, is charged with first-degree murder for the death of his 2-year-old son.
Father charged with first-degree murder in beating death of 2-year-old son, police say
File PHOTO - The highly unusual step announced Tuesday is a stark acknowledgment that the U.S....
US will stretch monkeypox vaccine supply with smaller doses
Chipotle Mexican Grill will pay $20 million to current and former workers at its New York City...
Chipotle to pay NYC workers $20M for violating labor laws, mayor says