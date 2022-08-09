Dixon man arrested on sexual abuse, pornography, kidnapping charges

Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, is charged with child pornography, a Class X Felony; aggravated...
Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, is charged with child pornography, a Class X Felony; aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X Felony; child pornography, a Class 2 Felony; kidnapping, a Class 2 Felony; and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 Felony.(KWQC/ Dixon Police Department)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DIXON, Ill. (KWQC) - A Dixon man was arrested Saturday on sexual abuse, pornography, and kidnapping charges, according to police.

Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, is charged with child pornography, a Class X felony; aggravated criminal sexual assault, a Class X felony; child pornography, a Class 2 Felony; kidnapping, a class 2 Felony; and aggravated criminal sexual abuse, a Class 2 felony.

The Dixon Police Department began a criminal investigation on Aug. 5, according to police. Police identified Beauchamp as the suspect through the investigation.

Beauchamp was arrested on Aug. 6, in the 200 block of South Hennepin Avenue, police said. He was taken to Lee County Jail.

According to police, the Dixon Police Department was assisted by Shining Star Children’s Advocacy Center.

Chief Howell said he would like to remind citizens to report any suspicious activity to the Dixon Police Department at 288-4411 or to Crimestoppers at 1-888-Caught-U (1-888-228-4488). Callers do not have to leave their names and are eligible for rewards of up to $1,000.00 with information leading to an arrest.

