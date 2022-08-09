Dyersville awarded $12.5 million for permanent multi-use stadium

Major League Baseball returns to Iowa this week. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports from Dyersville ahead of the festivities.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 10:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - Dyersville has been awarded $12.5 million in grant funding toward the “This is Iowa Ballpark” project.

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority announced the grant on Tuesday ahead of the Minor League Baseball game between the Cedar Rapids Kernels and the Quad Cities River Bandits.

The ballpark project will build a permanent multi-use stadium to host professional and collegiate baseball games, as well as other events.

This project joins an $80 million project from the Field of Dreams Movie Site’s new owner, Go the Distance Baseball, LLC, which was announced in April and will add nine ball fields, a hotel and event space and an outdoor amphitheater.

The Cedar Rapids Kernels will go head to head against the Quad City River Bandits at the movie site and wear old-fashioned uniforms.

The funding announced Tuesday comes from the state’s $100 million Destination Iowa program, which comes from federal American Rescue Plan act funding.

The state said the Destination Iowa program, announced in April, will invest in attractions that will increase visitors and spur local economies in Iowa while assisting with Iowa workforce recruitment.

The funding for Dyersville comes alongside $3 million in funding for the city of Marion and $500,000 for the Danville Railcar Project.

In Marion, the funding will go toward developing Marion’s Central Plaza into a four-season gathering space. It will also go toward completing the CeMar Trail, which will connect downtown Marion to Cedar Rapids.

The Danville Railcar Project will buy and restore a 1937 European Oppeln Boxcar to add educational opportunities to the existing Anne Frank Pen Pal exhibit.

Major League Baseball has unveiled the retro uniforms for the upcoming Field of Dreams game.

