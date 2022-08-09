Enjoy Pleasant Weather For Your Tuesday

Only minor rain chances this week
By Theresa Bryant
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:37 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Warm sunshine, scattered clouds, mild temperatures and less humidity will make for a pleasant Tuesday afternoon, as highs reach the 70′s to lower 80′s. High pressure will keep things clear tonight into Wednesday, with sunny skies and readings reaching the lower to middle 80′s. Thursday could feature a chance for some pop up showers, but conditions should remain fairly quiet heading into the weekend.

TODAY: Warm sunshine and a few passing clouds. High: 80°. Wind: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cool. Low: 59°. Wind: Light NE.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny and warmer. High: 86°. Wind: N 5-10 mph.

