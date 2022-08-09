Heavy rainfall over the weekend in northern Illinois causing minor flooding on Rock River

MOLINE and BARSTOW, Ill. (KWQC) - The heavy rainfall over the weekend has led to a rise in the Rock River, locally.

Freeport, Illinois received more than 10 inches of rainfall over the weekend, leading to flash flooding and a quick rise in the Pecatonica River.

The Pecatonica River is a tributary to the Rock River, so the high water there has led to the rise in the Rock River downstream near Joslin and Moline.

Click here to view the current river level near Joslin. Flood Stage of the Rock River near Joslin is 12.0 feet.

The river is forecast to crest at 12.9 feet Wednesday morning.

At 12 feet, water begins to affect low lying agricultural land near Joslin. At 12.5 feet, homes along the river begin to take on water.

At 13 feet, water begins to affect Lundeen’s Landing Campground near Barstow.

Downstream in Moline, the river is also rising. Click here to view the current level.

Flood stage in Moline is 12.0 feet, which is the forecast crest by early Thursday morning.

At 12 feet, water begins to affect residents living near the 27th Street Bridge.

Water also begins to flow over portions of 60th street near the Green Valley Sports Complex and 56th Avenue along the north side of the river.

Once the Rock River crests, it will fall below flood stage heading into the weekend.

The current will be fast due to the high water.

The Mississippi River and the Wapsipinicon River have also risen, but due to drier conditions earlier in the summer the rivers were already running low, so flooding is not expected.

