IowaWORKS to host 6th annual ‘Quad-Cities Success Fair’

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual “Quad-Cities Success Fair” on Aug. 16 to assist Veterans, transitioning service members and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.

The event is from 1 - 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University in the Rogalski Center at 2100 North Ripley.

“Veterans, military personnel and family members, will have the opportunity to have on-site interviews and network with some of the top employers in our region,” said Shane Sawyer, Veteran Career Planner. “The community is also invited to participate to explore new career opportunities.”

Sawyer said even if someone can not attend the fair, the IowaWORKS center in Davenport can provide additional resume and job-seeking services.

“The Quad-Cities Success Fair – A bridge to employment for Veterans, civilians, transitioning service members and the community.”

More than 80 employers and community resources will be on hand to speak with job seekers about thousands of job opportunities in and beyond the Quad Cities, according to IowaWORKS.

“We are excited to help the community connect with employers and the needed resources to help people succeed in diverse careers,” Heather Deters, Local Veteran Employment Representative at IowaWORKS, said.

IowaWORKS founded the Quad-Cities Success Fair six years ago to provide hiring resources for veterans and their spouses. Today, the community event has grown to be one of the largest job fairs in Eastern Iowa. The event’s success has also flourished through a partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois Department of Employment Security and St. Ambrose University.

