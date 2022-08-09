IowaWORKS to host 6th annual ‘Quad-Cities Success Fair’

IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual “Quad-Cities Success Fair” on Aug. 16 to assist Veterans,...
IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual “Quad-Cities Success Fair” on Aug. 16 to assist Veterans, transitioning service members and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.(IowaWORKS)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 1:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual “Quad-Cities Success Fair” on Aug. 16 to assist Veterans, transitioning service members and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.

The event is from 1 - 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University in the Rogalski Center at 2100 North Ripley.

“Veterans, military personnel and family members, will have the opportunity to have on-site interviews and network with some of the top employers in our region,” said Shane Sawyer, Veteran Career Planner. “The community is also invited to participate to explore new career opportunities.”

Sawyer said even if someone can not attend the fair, the IowaWORKS center in Davenport can provide additional resume and job-seeking services.

More than 80 employers and community resources will be on hand to speak with job seekers about thousands of job opportunities in and beyond the Quad Cities, according to IowaWORKS.

“We are excited to help the community connect with employers and the needed resources to help people succeed in diverse careers,” Heather Deters, Local Veteran Employment Representative at IowaWORKS, said.

IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual “Quad-Cities Success Fair” on Aug. 16 to assist Veterans,...
IowaWORKS will host the 6th Annual “Quad-Cities Success Fair” on Aug. 16 to assist Veterans, transitioning service members and the community in finding employment, resources and education opportunities.(IowaWORKS)

IowaWORKS founded the Quad-Cities Success Fair six years ago to provide hiring resources for veterans and their spouses. Today, the community event has grown to be one of the largest job fairs in Eastern Iowa. The event’s success has also flourished through a partnership with the Rock Island Arsenal, Illinois Department of Employment Security and St. Ambrose University.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458....
Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery
Couple cleans up after ceiling collapses out of nowhere
Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning

Latest News

Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, is charged with child pornography, a Class X Felony; aggravated...
Dixon man arrested on sexual abuse, pornography, kidnapping charges
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
Police: Man arrested after resisting arrest, disarming an officer in Burlington
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2022...
Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2022 Kid Captains