Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said.

Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.

A man was detained by officers and a firearm was recovered, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

Rock Falls police are being assisted by the Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police.

