Man shot in Rock Falls Tuesday morning, police say

A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said.
A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said.(MGN)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 11:33 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - A man was injured in a shooting Tuesday morning in Rock Falls, police said.

Around 10:13 a.m., officers were called to a home in the 900 block of West 5th Street and found a man with serious gunshot wounds. He was transported to a local hospital, police said in a media release.

A man was detained by officers and a firearm was recovered, police said.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information was released.

Rock Falls police are being assisted by the Sterling Police Department, Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, and Illinois State Police.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia
Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458....
Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery
Couple cleans up after ceiling collapses out of nowhere
Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning

Latest News

Billy E. Beauchamp, 55, is charged with child pornography, a Class X Felony; aggravated...
Dixon man arrested on sexual abuse, pornography, kidnapping charges
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
Police: Man arrested after resisting arrest, disarming an officer in Burlington
The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2022...
Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2022 Kid Captains
1 dead, 1 injured in single car crash in Burlington