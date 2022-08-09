Overnight Police Presence in Davenport
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 5:57 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late Monday Night.
A TV6 crew arrived at the scene just before 11:00 p.m.
The crew reported seeing multiple police cars with their lights off and officers entering and exiting the house.
Officials were seen carrying a large box-like object outside of the house.
TV6 has reached out to Davenport Police for more details.
This is a developing story.
