Police: Man charged with sexual abuse

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested after police say he sexually abused a teen.

Benjamin F. Hurry, 35, is charged with three counts of third-degree sexual abuse, a Class C Felony.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport Police received a report of sexual abuse of a teen on March 12.

Hurry on multiple occasions had sexual acts performed on him and to the teen.

The teen said Hurry used a sweatshirt from her residence to clean himself after one of the sex acts. It was later confirmed the DNA from the sweatshirt matched the known DNA of Hurry.

When the teen’s mother was made aware of this, she sent a text message from the teen’s cell phone to Hurry, asking, if they wanted to have sex again. Hurry responded by saying, “Yes why??” according to the affidavit.

