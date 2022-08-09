Rock Island City Council passes first vote on the proposed SSA

ROCK ISLAND, Ill. (KWQC) - It’s been two weeks since the Rock Island City Council first heard the proposal for a special service area taxing district for downtown Rock Island that would help revitalize the area.

Tonight, the city council voted on whether or not to move forward with the proposed plan. The vote passed five votes to one.

The meeting began with public comment on the proposed plan with several business and property owners speaking in favor of and against the proposed plan.

“It’s a major concern,” said Jeff Eirinberg who is with the new Federal Building in Rock Island. “There’s no guarantee regardless of what kind of an SSA deal that you have, or how it hurts, or helps anybody downtown, that it would be a success. And the fees that I saw that were being charged to those people that would be responsible can fund that program, I think is hideous.”

Erica Williams with DuMarche Lofts and Townhouses spoke in favor of the plan.

“I see the benefit to having a unique funding source for a particular area and the pride that it brings to people to not just contribute, nobody wants their tasks to increase. But if they are going to increase, it’s an a unique opportunity to have a direct say in where that money goes,” Williams said.

Of the seven council members, five voted in favor: Hurt, Parker, Robinson, Swanson, and Poulos. Alderman Bill Healy recused himself from the vote due to being a property owner in downtown Rock Island who would be impacted by the tax increase. Alderwoman Judith Gilbert was the only one to vote nay.

“It is not fair or right to vote on something as impactful as an additional tax burden during a recession without the inclusion of everyone in the process which has been going on for months and even years now,” Gilbert said during Monday evening’s meeting. “So for that reason now, I will be voting no on behalf of the 75%.”

Following the vote, Arron Sutherland, chair of the Rock Island Steering Committee, the committee behind the push for the SSA, said he wasn’t sure what he expected coming into tonight’s meeting.

“I’m happy to see the council vote for the future and for a positive movement forward versus delaying even further,” Sutherland said. “So I was very happy with the results tonight.”

The immediate timeline for the SSA can be seen below:

Proposed SSA Timeline (KWQC Staff)

