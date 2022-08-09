Steamwheelers expecting 200-300 fans in Las Vegas for IFL Championship game Saturday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Quad City Steamwheelers are expecting 200-300 fans to make the trip to Las Vegas to cheer on the team at the IFL Championship game against Northern Arizona Saturday. For fans who can’t make it to Las Vegas, the Steamwheelers will be hosting a watch party at the Tax Slayer Center with free admission and parking. The doors will open at 6:00 Saturday night.

