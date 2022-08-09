Still cool today despite sunny skies

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a much quieter start this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s. Today will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s, which is slightly cooler than normal for this time of August. We will have another nice day on Wednesday, but winds will be from the SE allowing for a brief return to the mid 80s, which is more typical for this time of year. As we get into Thursday and Friday there may be a few showers, but overall much of both days looks dry with highs in the low 80s. Temps will get back to normal this weekend in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Becoming sunny. High: 80º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 59º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86º

