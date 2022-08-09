Still cool today despite sunny skies

Only minor rain chances this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 9, 2022 at 3:17 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- We are off to a much quieter start this morning with lows in the 50s and 60s.  Today will bring mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s and 80s, which is slightly cooler than normal for this time of August.  We will have another nice day on Wednesday, but winds will be from the SE allowing for a brief return to the mid 80s, which is more typical for this time of year.  As we get into Thursday and Friday there may be a few showers, but overall much of both days looks dry with highs in the low 80s.  Temps will get back to normal this weekend in the mid 80s.

TODAY: Becoming sunny.  High: 80º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 59º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Sunny. High: 86º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bettendorf police say two people had to go to the hospital after a stolen car chase leads to a...
2 hospitalized after stolen car chase in Bettendorf
The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia
FILE - In this Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017 file photo, Olivia Newton-John performs during the Vina...
Olivia Newton-John, superstar singer and actress, dies at 73
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Clinton Police Department at 563-243-1458....
Clinton police ask for help identifying person involved in gas station robbery
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage
Teacher shares reasons for resigning amid statewide shortage

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Clearing overnight with patchy fog
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain Ending/Partial Clearing PM
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Morning showers and storms
Showers and storms this morning
Showers and storms this morning