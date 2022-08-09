Univ. of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announces 2022 Kid Captains

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital announced its Kid Captains for the 2022 Iowa Hawkeye football season.

The hospital said 12 of its current and former patients will help kick off the football season this Fall when the Kid Captain program returns for its 13th season.

The hospital said all Kid Captains and their families are invited to Kids Day at Kinnick Stadium on Aug. 13, for a special behind-the-scenes tour.

The 2022 Kid Captains are:

Adam Arp, 15, Williamsburg, Iowa

Eli Belser, 7, Elkader, Iowa

Elyna Clements, 9, Camanche, Iowa

Cormac Faley, 12, Asbury, Iowa

Eve Jimenez, 8, Davenport, Iowa

Tate Manahl, 8, Cedar Falls, Iowa

Dylan McGivern, 10, Dysart, Iowa

Carver Meiners, 8, Polk City, Iowa

Gavin Miller, 13, Ogden, Iowa

Anjali Sahu, 6, Atkins, Iowa

Audrey Schneller, 7, Waukee, Iowa

Veronica Sullivan, 7, Marion, Iowa

“We are so excited to share these incredible stories of strength and courage,” says Pam Johnson-Carlson, chief administrative officer of UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital. “These kids and their families represent everything we do and everyone we do it for. They have such fierce determination and an undeniable strength of spirit. It is an honor and a privilege to be able to care for them all on their health care journey. We congratulate all of them on their selection to this year’s Kid Captain team.”

The hospital has profiles for each of this season’s Kid Captains here.

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.