1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department has confirmed one person died after a shooting at the Davenport Skate Park in Centennial Park Tuesday night.

According to officers, police responded to the Skate Park at 905 W. River Dr after reports of a person who was shot in the parking lot.

Police say officers found a 190year-old man with a life-threatening gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Police say the preliminary investigation indicates the shooting was self-inflicted, however, police would not confirm with TV6 if it was intentional or an accident.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. TV6 will provide updates on-air and online.

