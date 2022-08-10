Becoming sunny and milder today

Only minor rain chances this week
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 3:21 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- Patchy fog will be seen across our area again this morning.  Once this clears temps will warm from the 50s and 60s into the mid 80s this afternoon under sunny skies.  A front will stall out over our area on Thursday and Friday.  While rain chances won’t be high there could be a few storms with spotty coverage, no severe weather is expected.  Highs will run in the low 80s to round out the work week.  There are some signs of minor rain chances for the weekend, but most of the area will remain dry with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

TODAY: Becoming sunny.  High: 84º. Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 63º Winds: N 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 83°

