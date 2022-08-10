Davenport Police confirm shooting Tuesday night

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - The Davenport Police Department is confirming a shooting Tuesday night at Davenport Skatepark in Centennial Park.

A TV6 Crew responded to the scene around 10:00 p.m. and reported seeing multiple police cars.

Multiple police officers were seen canvassing the area. The area was also taped off.

No injuries or arrests have been confirmed.

Police tell TV6 to expect a formal press release later this morning.

This is a developing story.

