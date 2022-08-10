Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis

MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - Delta Airlines is suspending five routes across the country, including the Quad Cities flight to Minneapolis.

Delta representatives say this is primarily due to the nationwide pilot shortage.

Flights from Moline to Minneapolis will stop on Oct. 5, indefinitely.

Ashleigh Davis, the Public Relations and Marketing Manager for the Quad Cities International Airport says this is unfortunately common at regional airports “as the airlines poach pilots from regional carriers to relieve their staffing constraints for bigger aircraft and bigger airports.”

Davis released the following statement:

While we’re disappointed in Delta’s decision, we have already begun outreach to other carriers to advocate for our region and explore what opportunities may be available. The ongoing pilot shortage continues to impact many regional airports and these decisions are unfortunately more and more common as a result. We are being diligent in our communication to the airlines and we are also committed to doing our part to create a pipeline of talent for the aviation industry by introducing kids in the QC area to the breadth of careers available through tours, career expos and events like Girls in Aviation.

Delta is also suspending four other routes, including Detroit to Allentown, Pennsylvania, on Sept. 11, Detroit to Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Detroit to Dayton, Ohio, and Detroit to Fort Wayne, Indiana, all ending on Oct. 5.

