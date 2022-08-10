Iranian operative charged in plot to murder John Bolton

FILE - Former National security adviser John Bolton gestures while speaking at the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) in Washington, Sept. 30, 2019. An Iranian operative is charged in plot to murder Bolton, a Trump administration national security adviser.(Pablo Martinez Monsivais | AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — An Iranian operative has been charged in a plot to murder former Trump administration national security John Bolton, the Justice Department said Wednesday.

Shahram Poursafi, identified by U.S. officials as a member of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, is currently wanted by the FBI on charges related to the murder-for-hire plot.

