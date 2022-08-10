Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa

Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move through eastern Iowa.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:19 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Meetings are now set for people to discuss a proposed carbon capture pipeline that could move across Iowa, including portions of eastern Iowa.

It comes in addition to Archer Daniels Midlands’ proposed pipeline that would stretch 350-miles to connect its Cedar Rapids and Clinton ethanol plants.

This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator’s Heartland Greenway. It would span 810 miles in Iowa, across 33 counties. It would also hit parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska on its way to a permanent storage site in Illinois.

In eastern Iowa, it would go through Delaware, Buchanan, Fayette, Bremer, Butler, and Hardin Counties.

This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span...
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span 810 miles in Iowa, across 33 counties. It would also hit parts of Minnesota, South Dakota, and Nebraska on its way to a permanent storage site in Illinois.(Navigator Heartland Greenway)

The company is planning numerous informational meetings in communities across the state to show maps of where the pipeline would be located.

Navigator says it will provide pre-printed maps to any landowner in attendance who requests one.

See the meeting dates below:

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
Couple cleans up after ceiling collapses out of nowhere
Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning
The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

Latest News

Nice day Wednesday
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday.
Riverside to host Doggie Dunk Sunday