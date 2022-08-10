Niabi Zoo receives grant for new painted dog exhibit

COAL VALLEY, Ill. (KWQC) - The Niabi Zoo was named a recipient of the prestigious Illinois State Tourism grant that will fund a new Painted dog exhibit.

The zoo called the new exhibit an important component of the Niabi Zoo Masterplan.

“So many wonderful and exciting additions have been made, and are underway at the zoo,” said Director Lee Jackson. “Rhinos, Prairie Dogs, and now Painted Dogs will now we can officially begin work on Painted Dogs!”

The total grant award is $233,000 and will cover almost half of the cost of the exhibit.

“The projected cost for this newest addition is 500 thousand dollars,” said Jackson. “This grant, along with an earlier generous grant from the John B. Carver Charitable Trust, and donations from our friends in the Quad Cities community, put us tantalizingly close to our goal. Only 30 thousand left to go!”

The zoo asks the public to please help them reach their goal, We are almost there. To make a donation please go to the zoo’s website. or mail a donation to:

Niabi Zoological Park, Painted Dog Campaign.

13010 Niabi Zoo Road

Coal Valley, IL 61240

