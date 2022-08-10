Police: Man arrested in connection to 2019 Davenport robbery

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A second person was arrested Tuesday in connection to a 2019 robbery in Davenport.

Gordon L. Skinner, 33, was arrested on a first-degree robbery charge, a Class B Felony. Punishable by 25 years in prison.

According to court records, 30-year-old Lindsey N. Berhenke pleaded guilty to first-degree robbery in January 2021 in connection to the robbery. She was sentenced to 10 years in prison with credit for time spent.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department responded around 5:50 p.m. Dec. 30, 2019, to the area of Kimberly Road and Fairmount Street for a report of a woman injured laying in the street. It appeared she fell off a vehicle.

Skinner and Berhenke engaged in a physical assault on a woman. Witnesses told police they took her purse while assaulting her.

The woman was supposed to have had a large amount of money on Dec. 30, 2019.

Skinner and Berhenke attempted to flee the assault and the woman attempted to stop them by getting on the rear of the vehicle while they drove away.

Skinner was seen by witnesses making evasive swerving movements in an attempt to get the woman off the vehicle. She fell from the vehicle near the 3600 block of West Kimberly Road and sustained a brain bleed head injury.

She was transported to the University of Iowa Hospital and required surgery, according to an arrest affidavit.

