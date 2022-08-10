Police: Man arrested on robbery charge in Davenport

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 10:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Tuesday after police say he robbed the SC Mini Mart in Davenport.

Demetrius D. Williams, 32, is charged with second-degree robbery, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison, and fourth-degree criminal mischief, a serious misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Davenport police responded around 10:43 p.m. Tuesday to the SC Mini Mart, 1511 West Locust St., for a disturbance.

The store owner met with police and said Williams had fled on foot.

The store clerk said Williams told him to place several items and merchandise into a bag. Williams made verbal threats if the clerk called anyone. The clerk said he was afraid for his safety and complied with Williams.

The clerk told police the incident was on the security cameras.

Officers found Williams near the SC Mini Mart and reviewed security footage. Police confirmed Williams in the footage making verbal threats to the clerk.

Williams was seen on camera being hostile and making gestures to the clerk to place items into a bag. After a second customer walked inside the store, Williams walked outside to look around.

When Williams tried to walk back into the store to get the items he was locked out. He became upset and made hand gestures to imitate a gun and pointed it at his head as he yelled. The clerk said Williams said he was going to kill him while Williams was locked out and was making a hand gesture to imitate a gun.

Williams was unable to get back into the store and punched the front glass door and damaged it, according to the affidavit.

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

