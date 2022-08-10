River Bandits fans take in historic game at the Field of Dreams

DAVENPORT and DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - Many Quad City River Bandits fan made the trip to Dyersville, Iowa to watch history happen.

For the first time ever, a minor league baseball game took place at the historic Field of Dreams.

The Quad City River Bandits faced off against the Cedar Rapids Kernels.

Fans sent in their photos from the game to TV6 including one couple who was celebrating their 9th wedding anniversary.

But closer to home in Davenport, local bars and restaurants had the game up on TVs during the dinner rush. At Jersey Grille in Davenport, fans were itching for the game to be shown.

“We have a lot of regulars and baseball fans and just being able to come in and support our local Quad City River Bandits is pretty cool,” Nick Matthys, a bartender at Jersey Grille said. “It’s pretty cool to be able to watch them on TV and they’ve [customers] been asking a lot for it.”

Several restaurants said they will be hosting watch parties for the upcoming Major League Baseball game on Thursday that will feature the Chicago Cubs and the Cincinnati Reds.

