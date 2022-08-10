Riverside to host Doggie Dunk Sunday

Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday.
Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday.(Moline Parks and Recreation)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2022 at 11:39 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday.

For the safety of all dogs and owners, the aquatic center asks dogs to be brought during the time slot designated for the weight.

  • Under 40 pounds from noon to 12:45 p.m.
  • 40 to 80 pounds from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2- 2:45 p.m.
  • over 80 pounds from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Admission is $10 for one dog and one owner, the aquatic center said. Regular admission fees apply for additional humans and dogs.

The aquatic center said these rules and regulations will be in effect during the event:

  • Proof of updated vaccinations is required before entering; paper or electronic accepted
  • Puppies too young to receive rabies vaccination and dogs in heat will not be allowed. Please no aggressive dogs.
  • For your safety, humans may only enter water up to knee level. Swimming will not be allowed.
  • You must pick up your dog’s waste, bags will be available on site.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds
The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
Couple cleans up after ceiling collapses out of nowhere
Moline couple picking up the pieces after ceiling collapses without warning
The Seattle Mariners adopted Tucker, saving him from being euthanized.
Seattle Mariners adopt dog to save him from euthanasia
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night

Latest News

Nice day Wednesday
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
This proposed 1,300 mile pipeline would come from Navigator's Heartland Greenway. It would span...
Meetings planned for proposed carbon capture pipeline that would stretch across Iowa