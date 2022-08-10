Riverside to host Doggie Dunk Sunday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Riverside Family Aquatic Center will host Doggie Dunk on Sunday.

For the safety of all dogs and owners, the aquatic center asks dogs to be brought during the time slot designated for the weight.

Under 40 pounds from noon to 12:45 p.m.

40 to 80 pounds from 1-1:45 p.m. and 2- 2:45 p.m.

over 80 pounds from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

Admission is $10 for one dog and one owner, the aquatic center said. Regular admission fees apply for additional humans and dogs.

The aquatic center said these rules and regulations will be in effect during the event:

Proof of updated vaccinations is required before entering; paper or electronic accepted

Puppies too young to receive rabies vaccination and dogs in heat will not be allowed. Please no aggressive dogs.

For your safety, humans may only enter water up to knee level. Swimming will not be allowed.

You must pick up your dog’s waste, bags will be available on site.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.