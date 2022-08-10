Volunteers help gather supplies for Bettendorf students

BETTENDORF, Iowa (KWQC) - Leaders with the Bettendorf Community School District (BCSD), called on volunteers to help put together school supplies for children in need.

Officials say the supplies collected in July, will assist 200 families.

Bettendorf, Davenport, Pleasant Valley, Moline and East Moline school districts are all schools participating in the First Day Project - Quad City-Wide School Supply Drive.

Officials say a large portion of students in the Quad Cities have financial support needs. In Bettendorf, 30% of students qualify for free and reduced status.

With the help of monetary donations and supplies, BCSD was able to collect enough items to fulfill the necessary need for supplies.

Those who still want to give, officials recommend dropping off donations at the districts office.

A date for families who signed for supplies will be announced soon for pick up.

Volunteers will pack bags at Mark Twain Elementary School Wednesday and Thursday from 9am-12pm.

