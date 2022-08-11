Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021

CLINTON, Iowa (KWQC) - A Clinton man charged with stabbing two people in August 2021 pleaded guilty Thursday.

Clinton County court records show Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, pleaded guilty to two counts of willful injury causing serious injury, a Class C felony punishable by 10 years in prison.

In exchange for his plea, prosecutors agreed to dismiss two counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony, when he is sentenced Oct. 13.

Prosecutors also agreed not to pursue a sentencing enhancement that would have required him to serve at least five years of the sentence on each charge before he is eligible for parole.

According to the plea agreement, prosecutors and the defense agreed that the sentences will run consecutively, or back-to-back.

Seitz was arrested in August 2021.

According to an arrest affidavit:

Clinton officers were dispatched at 7:10 a.m. Aug. 6, 2021, to a home in the 200 block of 4th Avenue North for a reported assault.

Officers found a man in front of the home with serious stab wounds. He told officers that another man inside the home also was injured.

They found the man, who also had serious stab wounds, lying on a couch. Both men were taken to MercyOne in Clinton.

The first man told police he was stabbed by Seitz.

The second man said he was getting ready for work and heard the other man yelling, “you are hurting me” and “why are you doing this?”

The man said he went to the other’s man’s room, which was locked, and could hear a disturbance inside. He told officers a man, identified as Seitz, left the bedroom and began stabbing him.

The man further told police he fought back and ran outside and yelled for help.

At 7:30 a.m. Clinton County Communication received a call from a woman at a nearby home who said Seitz came into her house through the basement.

She said he then ran down 3rd Avenue North and left a backpack and some clothing.

At 8:30 a.m., officers found Seitz hiding in an overgrown area near the 300 block of 3rd Avenue North.

He had dried blood on his hands, dried blood on the right side of his head, and dried blood on his legs.

Seitz was taken to the Clinton Police Department. The second injured man was shown a photo line-up and positively identifies Seitz as the person who stabbed him and the first injured man, according to the affidavit.

