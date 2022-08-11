CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County on a probation violation

Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of...
Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)
By KWQC Staff
Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCK ISLAND Co., Ill. (KWQC) - Have you seen him?

Jack Hillburn, 34, is wanted in Rock Island County for probation violation on a charge of delivery/possession of meth with intent to deliver.

Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities said he is 5-foot-7, 130 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is, police ask you to call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 tips. All tips are anonymous. If your information leads to an arrest, you will receive a cash reward on a first-come, first-served basis.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Latest News

If you recognize the man or woman pictured, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card
Jordan Eldridge, 26, is wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear in court on a charge...
CRIME STOPPERS: Man wanted in Rock Island County for failing to appear on drug charge
East Moline receives nearly $24 million grant for downtown revitalization project
Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, of Clinton.
Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021