CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card

By KWQC Staff
Updated: 14 minutes ago
MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) -Moline police are asking for help to identify a man and woman that used a credit card from a wallet the man stole at Walmart.

According to police, a man followed a woman around Walmart in Moline and while she was not looking, he took her wallet out of her purse, which was in her shopping cart. The man then left the store.

Police said, the man and a woman then used a credit card from the wallet to buy $800 worth of items at Home Depot in Bettendorf and Dick’s Sporting Goods in Davenport.

If you recognize the man or woman pictured, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.

If you recognize the man or woman pictured, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at 309-762-9500 or submit your tip using the app P3 Tips. All tips are anonymous. If yours leads to an arrest, you’ll receive a cash reward.(KWQC/Crime Stoppers)

