East Moline receives nearly $24 million grant for downtown revitalization project

EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The City of East Moline will receive nearly $24 million in federal infrastructure funding for its downtown revitalization project, Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth with Congresswoman Cheri Bustos announced Thursday.

“On behalf of The City of East Moline, I would like to thank Congresswoman Bustos, and Senators Durbin, and Duckworth for the assistance with our RAISE Grant application,” said East Moline Mayor Reggie Freeman. “This goes to show what can come to reality when all elected officials, including our local and State of Illinois elected officials, work together to bring better growth to local municipalities. I also tip my hat to the hard work our staff has done over the last three years!”

The East Moline Greater Downtown Revitalization Project, with the help of the grant, will:

Improve historically disadvantaged communities’ access to jobs and recreation options;

Connect the downtown area with safer railroad crossings for pedestrians, added sidewalks, multi-use pathways and dedicated trail connections;

Enhance multi-modal options through ADA upgrades and improved access to transit stops, bike facilities, trails and a new, FTA-funded Channel Cat ferry dock;

Encourage economic growth by better connecting ongoing development in The Bend District and The Rust Belt District with existing shops and restaurants on East Moline’s “Main Street” (15th Avenue), as well as the greater Quad Cities area;

Reduce stormwater runoff through the use of green infrastructure throughout downtown and continue the redevelopment of riverfront brownfield sites;

And cultivate a lasting downtown revitalization through a master planning process involving local residents, businesses, and stakeholders.

“Our downtowns are the heart and soul of our communities, where small businesses grow and folks come together. With this transformative investment of nearly $24 million in federal funding, the very core of East Moline will become safer, more prosperous and better-connected than ever before,” said Congresswoman Bustos. “It’s been such an honor to work with Mayor Freeman and Sens. Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth to help make this project a reality. I can’t wait to see the impact this has on our community as we build a brighter future for East Moline.”

“Through the RAISE grant, East Moline will receive transformative updates to its infrastructure, making a lasting impact for years to come. Investing in our communities is critical to better the lives of all Illinoisans, and I will continue working to ensure our state has federal support,” said Senator Durbin.

“This federal investment in Downtown East Moline will support more accessible transit, an updated water system and a revitalized recreation district for residents while bringing in business and growth for the area’s entrepreneurs,” Said Senator Duckworth. “I’ll keep working with Senator Durbin and Congresswoman Bustos to make sure East Moline and communities all across Illinois receive the federal support they deserve to create modernized and equitable communities.”

According to a media release, the grant was awarded through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability & Equity Grants program. Funding will be used to connect landmarks across the city’s downtown district with improved roads and pedestrian infrastructure.

“We are absolutely thrilled with this announcement, and we’re so very thankful for the help and support from Congresswoman Bustos and Senators Durbin and Duckworth in getting our project across the finish line to award,” said Tim Kammler, East Moline Director of Engineering. “I truly believe the Greater Downtown Revitalization Project is a game changer for the City of East Moline. Thanks to this RAISE Grant, we’ll have the opportunity to move forward with this amazing, transformative project that will rethink and reconnect our downtown to The Bend, Rust Belt, and riverfront that has been historically industrial and divided from the core of downtown.”

