How to watch the Field of Dreams Cubs vs. Reds game Thursday

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - The Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds will play at the Field of Dreams Thursday night at the baseball field next ot the iconic movie location in Dyersville.

MLB at Field of Dreams presented by GEICO will air nationally on FOX, FOX Deportes, and the FOX Sports app at 6 p.m., according to the MLB.

FOX Sports broadcasters Joe Davis and John Smoltz will be joined by Reds six-time All-Star first baseman Joey Votto and 2022 Cubs All-Star outfielder Ian Happ to offer viewers a look inside the game during the broadcast in a live conversation from the field, MLB said.

Both teams will be wearing custom uniforms inspired by those worn in the early twentieth century.

The Cubs uniform will represent those worn during their NL Pennant-winning 1929 season. The Reds’ uniforms were inspired by the 1919 season.

According to the MLB, Cubs and Reds retro logos have been cut into the corn located beyond the right field fence near the Field of Dreams Movie site to provide unique aerial views for FOX’s event coverage.

Tuesday the Quad Cities River Bandits beat the Cedar Rapids Kernels 7-2 in the first ever Minor League Baseball game played at the Field of Dreams.

