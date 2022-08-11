Minor rain chances Thursday and Friday

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A front is stalled out over our area and little pieces of energy will pop up a few showers today. While most areas will stay dry, the whole area will see a lot more cloud cover than yesterday. This will lead to highs in the low 80s. Friday warm air will try to lift north. This will set off a few more showers in the morning, but clouds will keep highs to the 70s for most of us. The weekend is looking much warmer and dry with highs in the upper 80s. Next week the quieter weather pattern continues with sunshine and near normal temps in the 80s.

TODAY: Few showers. High: 82º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 58º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 74º

