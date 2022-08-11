Minor rain chances Thursday and Friday

Cooler temperatures the next two days
By Meteorologist Kevin Phelps
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 3:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - A front is stalled out over our area and little pieces of energy will pop up a few showers today.   While most areas will stay dry, the whole area will see a lot more cloud cover than yesterday.  This will lead to highs in the low 80s.  Friday warm air will try to lift north.  This will set off a few more showers in the morning, but clouds will keep highs to the 70s for most of us.  The weekend is looking much warmer and dry with highs in the upper 80s.  Next week the quieter weather pattern continues with sunshine and near normal temps in the 80s.

TODAY: Few showers.  High: 82º. Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear.  Low: 58º Winds: NE 5-10 mph.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with a few showers. High: 74º

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Latest News

KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Rain chances Thursday and Friday
Sunny after morning fog clears out
Sunny after morning fog clears out
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
A Warmer Wednesday Ahead
KWQC TV6 first alert weather
Enjoy Pleasant Weather For Your Tuesday