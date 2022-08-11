NBA retires Russell’s No. 6 jersey permanently leaguewide

FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red"...
FILE - Bill Russell, left, star of the Boston Celtics is congratulated by coach Arnold "Red" Auerbach after scoring his 10,000th point in the NBA game against the Baltimore Bullets in Boston Garden on Dec. 12, 1964. The NBA great Bill Russell has died at age 88.(Bill Chaplis | AP Photo/Bill Chaplis, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 2:27 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Bill Russell’s No. 6 jersey is being retired across the NBA.

The NBA and the National Basketball Players Association made the announcement Thursday, permanently retiring the number worn by the 11-time champion, civil rights activist and someone good enough to have been enshrined in the Basketball Hall of Fame as both a player and a coach.

Russell becomes the first player to have his number retired leaguewide.

“Bill Russell’s unparalleled success on the court and pioneering civil rights activism deserve to be honored in a unique and historic way,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said. “Permanently retiring his No. 6 across every NBA team ensures that Bill’s transcendent career will always be recognized.”

Players who currently wear No. 6 — including the Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James — may continue doing so. But the number cannot be issued again, the league said.

All NBA players will wear a patch on the right shoulder of their jerseys this season, the league said, and every NBA court will display a clover-shaped logo with the No. 6 on the sideline near the scorer’s table.

The Boston Celtics have “separate and unique recognition for him on their uniforms” planned, the NBA said.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Latest News

A poster of Harmony Montgomery, who has been missing since 2019, rests against a tree during a...
Officials: Case of N.H. missing girl, Harmony Montgomery, shifts to homicide probe
The New Hampshire attorney general reported officials are now investigating Harmony...
Officials announce Harmony Montgomery's case is now a homicide
Jacob Derek Seitz, 40, of Clinton.
Clinton man pleads guilty to stabbing 2 men in 2021
Gasoline prices are dropping back toward the $4 a gallon mark, their lowest point in more than...
Gas prices dip just below $4 for the first time in 5 months
U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorksi, R-Ind., died at the age of 58. She was among four people, including...
Indiana Rep. Walorski’s work called ‘mission’ during funeral