Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will

Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with...
Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon- injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.(KWQC/Scott County Jail)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat.

Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon- injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department responded around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive for a report of a woman being held against her will.

The woman told police Barger broke into her apartment by clinging through the downstairs window. Barger held a kitchen knife to her throat, telling her he would slit her throat if she yelled for help.

Police found the knife in the woman’s kid’s room.

Officers later found Barger walking through Casey’s gas station parking lot in the area. Multiple officers told Barger to stop running but he continued to run from police, according to the affidavit.

Barger is being held in the Scott County Prison on a $25,000 cash-only bond, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. Aug. 19, at the Scott County Courthouse.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
Surveillance video shows one person taking the tip jar and another jumping over the counter....
GRAPHIC: Smoke shop owner fights back, stabs attempted robber
The Davenport Police Department responded to a home at the 5100 block of North Brown St. late...
Police respond to Davenport home Monday night
Delta to suspend flight from Quad Cities to Minneapolis
Teen suffers life-threatening injuries after single vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley...
Police investigate single-vehicle crash at Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds

Latest News

A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to...
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
Police: Man arrested in connection to 2019 Davenport robbery
Iowa
How to watch the Field of Dreams Cubs vs. Reds game Thursday
Clouds increase this afternoon
Clouds increase this afternoon