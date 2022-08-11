Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A man was arrested Wednesday after police say he held a woman against her will with a knife to her throat.

Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with a dangerous weapon- injure/provoke fear, a Class C felony; false imprisonment, a serious misdemeanor; and interference with official acts, a simple misdemeanor.

According to an arrest affidavit:

The Davenport Police Department responded around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday to the 2000 block of Emerald Drive for a report of a woman being held against her will.

The woman told police Barger broke into her apartment by clinging through the downstairs window. Barger held a kitchen knife to her throat, telling her he would slit her throat if she yelled for help.

Police found the knife in the woman’s kid’s room.

Officers later found Barger walking through Casey’s gas station parking lot in the area. Multiple officers told Barger to stop running but he continued to run from police, according to the affidavit.

Barger is being held in the Scott County Prison on a $25,000 cash-only bond, court records show. He has a preliminary hearing scheduled at 10 a.m. Aug. 19, at the Scott County Courthouse.

