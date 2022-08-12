35th annual Tugfest underway through Saturday

LECLAIRE, Iowa (KWQC) -The annual bi-state competition that features a weekend full of music, great food, family-friendly activities, carnival rides, and the one-and-only tug of war across the Mighty Mississippi is running strong in LeClaire and Port Byron through Aug. 13.

TV6′s Kyle Kiel does two live reports from Tugfest on the Iowa side of the river where we learn more about the event’s 35th anniversary celebration. Admission for both locations is $5 per person and free for children 12 and under.

The marquee “The Tug” is scheduled from 12-3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 13.

For more information, visit each city’s website:

