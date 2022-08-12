5th annual Mind, Body, & Spirit Expo in Clinton set for Aug. 27

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 5th Annual Mind Body & Spirit Expo will be held on Aug. 27 at the Riverfront Event Center, 215 South Second Street, Clinton.

The event is a growing metaphysical and holistic experience providing visitors with a welcoming environment to learn about natural and ancient healing techniques, spiritual practices, and clean living.

Sheila Bosworth, event organizer, discusses details about the event. Attendees will be treated to a fun and informative day where industry professionals and like-minded individuals come together for exploration and empowerment, as well as exciting classes.

Admission is $15 at the door or $10 in advance. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clinton-body-mind-spirit-expo-tickets-321517045137 or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 5th Avenue South, Clinton.

For more information please visit our website at: https://bodymindandspirit.info/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.