5th annual Mind, Body, & Spirit Expo in Clinton set for Aug. 27

5th annual Mind, Body, & Spirit Expo in Clinton set for Aug. 27
By Debbie McFadden
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:20 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -The 5th Annual Mind Body & Spirit Expo will be held on Aug. 27 at the Riverfront Event Center, 215 South Second Street, Clinton.

The event is a growing metaphysical and holistic experience providing visitors with a welcoming environment to learn about natural and ancient healing techniques, spiritual practices, and clean living.

Sheila Bosworth, event organizer, discusses details about the event. Attendees will be treated to a fun and informative day where industry professionals and like-minded individuals come together for exploration and empowerment, as well as exciting classes.

Admission is $15 at the door or $10 in advance. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/clinton-body-mind-spirit-expo-tickets-321517045137 or at Peaceful River Creations, 246 5th Avenue South, Clinton.

For more information please visit our website at: https://bodymindandspirit.info/

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with...
Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will
A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to...
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
If you recognize the man or woman pictured, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card

Latest News

Kinna's House of Love
Kinna’s House of Love
We Will Rock You: The Queen Musical
Timber Lake Playhouse presents ‘We Will Rock You: The Queen Musical’ through Aug. 21
QC Success Fair from IowaWORKS set for Aug. 16
IowaWORKS to hold 6th annual Quad Cities Success Fair on Tuesday
Tugfest
35th annual Tugfest underway through Saturday