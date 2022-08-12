Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday.
The team defeated Webb City, Missouri on with a score of 4 to 3.
The team played in Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament held in Whitestown, Indiana Aug. 5- 13.
Southeast Little League will now be heading on to the Little League World Series held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 17-22.
Iowa➡️Williamsport pic.twitter.com/gGFfPEac9D— Little League (@LittleLeague) August 12, 2022
