Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday.

The team defeated Webb City, Missouri on with a score of 4 to 3.

The team played in Little League International Midwest Regional Tournament held in Whitestown, Indiana Aug. 5- 13.

Southeast Little League will now be heading on to the Little League World Series held in Williamsport, Pennsylvania, Aug. 17-22.

