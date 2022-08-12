Dr. LaDrina Wilson named as CEO of QC Chamber

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2022
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cities Chamber held its annual meeting Thursday, announcing Dr. LaDrina Wilson as the Chamber’s permanent CEO.

Wilson had been serving as the group’s interim CEO since July 2022. The event hosted by Rhythm City Casino also celebrated the accomplishments and vision of the group.

“Now is the perfect opportunity to reevaluate our priorities and our past practices. We will act on the insights from you to push us to our next level,” said Wilson. “Through our dedicated board of directors through reaching out to our community partners and with the support of our members, we understand the need for big vision, and we deserve to keep a laser light focus on the unique needs of small and large investors.”

Quad City Engineering won the Chamber’s Business of the Year award, and Kathy Daily was honored with the Volunteer of the Year award for her service with the Downtown Davenport Partnership.

