East Moline police warn public of stolen checks

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
EAST MOLINE, Ill. (KWQC) - The East Moline Police Department is warning residents of a recent string of stolen checks from the mail.

According to police, reports have shown checks were placed in the mail to pay a bill but never made it to the intended recipient.

Police said they believe people are stealing outgoing mail from mailboxes, forging and rewriting the checks out to themselves before cashing them.

Police ask residents to use caution when sending checks out through the mail, and follow up with the payee to ensure they have received the check.

