Field of Dreams games gives Dyersville businesses economic boost

DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - After an estimated $6 million economic impact and 20,000 visitors in 2021, the Dyersville Chamber of Commerce is looking for this year’s Field of Dreams games to have a larger impact on local businesses.

“The national exposure is awesome for our community,” said Karla Thompson, Executive Director of the Chamber. “To have Major League Baseball in your town, let alone the state, where there is not a professional baseball team is amazing, you can just feel the excitement that is in this town.”

Residents hope the continued impact of the games will stretch beyond game day.

“As long as they continue to do this, I believe there will be extra interest during other times of the year to bring more tourists in,” said Verla Tegler, who has worked in Dyersville for 45 years, “which is always a benefit for any small town. I’m excited that everyone can come to see our little town in Dyersville where if you dream it, it will come true.”

