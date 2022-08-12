ImpactLife asking for blood donations with low inventory

Urgent response to Massive Transfusion Protocol leaves ImpactLife with low inventory
ImpactLife is asking all current and potential donors to schedule donations in support of our...
ImpactLife is asking all current and potential donors to schedule donations in support of our region’s blood supply as they face a declining blood supply.(KWQC/ImpactLife)
By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 3:03 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is asking all current and potential donors to schedule donations in support of our region’s blood supply as they face a declining blood supply.

ImpactLife said they strive to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types but the constant use of blood for patients and multiple Massive Transfusion Protocols in recent weeks have left blood inventories at just a one-day supply for O-negative and two to three day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types, according to a media release.

ImpactLife strives to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types but the constant use of...
ImpactLife strives to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types but the constant use of blood for patients and multiple MTPs in recent weeks have left blood inventories at just a one-day supply for O-negative and two to three day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types.(ImpactLife)

“It’s the blood that was already donated, tested, and ‘on the shelves’ ready to distribute to hospitals that makes the greatest difference in a crisis,” said Lindsay Peters, Director, Customer Relations. “After responding to multiple MTPs, we now need to build back to a more stable inventory level to continue meeting expected needs and any emergencies that may arise.”

To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Donor Eligibility Update: ImpactLife lifts deferral for potential exposure to Mad Cow Disease

According to ImpactLife, a week after ImpactLife was able to reinstate more than 5000 potential blood donors following a new guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the urgent call comes.

Donors no longer require deferral for individuals with extensive travel history or prior residence in Europe, ImpactLife said. Following the new guidance, ImpactLife has removed indefinite deferrals for 5126 potential donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France, or Ireland.

The deferral was related to a theoretical risk of transmitting Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease; also known as Mad Cow Disease; to blood transfusion recipients, according to ImpactLife. FDA has determined this is no longer a concern for donors who have previously lived in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

ImpactLife Donor Promotions

ImpactLife offers promotions to donors as a thank you to those who support the blood center’s lifesaving mission at this critical time of year, leaders at the organization said.

  • All donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drive locations through Sept. 11 will receive a $10 e-gift card or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.
  • All donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers locations through Sept. 11 will receive a $20 e-gift card or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.
  • All donors giving a Double Red Cell donation or a platelet donation for at least third time with ImpactLife, locations, through Sept. 11 will receive a $25 e-gift card
  • All donors giving platelet donations for the first or second time, at locations, through Sept. 11 will receive a $50 e-gift card
  • Provided with all donations, with the value based on donation procedure type; Double and Triple Point Days apply. For more information, see: ImpactLife Donor Rewards.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with...
Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will
A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to...
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
If you recognize the man or woman pictured, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card

Latest News

Davenport Southeast Little League punched their ticket to the Little League World Series Friday.
Davenport Southeast punches ticket to Little League World Series
A police report and a vandalism report have been completed, according to city officials. Please...
Musser Skate Park closed due to vandalism in Muscatine
First Alert Forecast Friday Afternoon 8/12: Few showers this afternoon
Complete project details and timelines are available at www.forestgrovedrive.com
Section of Forest Grove Drive closed starting Monday