ImpactLife asking for blood donations with low inventory

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - ImpactLife is asking all current and potential donors to schedule donations in support of our region’s blood supply as they face a declining blood supply.

ImpactLife said they strive to maintain a five-day supply for all blood types but the constant use of blood for patients and multiple Massive Transfusion Protocols in recent weeks have left blood inventories at just a one-day supply for O-negative and two to three day supply for O-positive, A-negative, A-positive, B-positive, and B-negative blood types, according to a media release.

“It’s the blood that was already donated, tested, and ‘on the shelves’ ready to distribute to hospitals that makes the greatest difference in a crisis,” said Lindsay Peters, Director, Customer Relations. “After responding to multiple MTPs, we now need to build back to a more stable inventory level to continue meeting expected needs and any emergencies that may arise.”

To schedule an appointment for donation, call 800-747-5401 or schedule online at www.bloodcenter.org, or via the Blood Center’s mobile app.

Donor Eligibility Update: ImpactLife lifts deferral for potential exposure to Mad Cow Disease

According to ImpactLife, a week after ImpactLife was able to reinstate more than 5000 potential blood donors following a new guidance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration the urgent call comes.

Donors no longer require deferral for individuals with extensive travel history or prior residence in Europe, ImpactLife said. Following the new guidance, ImpactLife has removed indefinite deferrals for 5126 potential donors who were previously deferred from blood donation due to travel or residence in the United Kingdom, France, or Ireland.

The deferral was related to a theoretical risk of transmitting Cruetzfeldt-Jakob Disease; also known as Mad Cow Disease; to blood transfusion recipients, according to ImpactLife. FDA has determined this is no longer a concern for donors who have previously lived in the United Kingdom and other European countries.

ImpactLife Donor Promotions

ImpactLife offers promotions to donors as a thank you to those who support the blood center’s lifesaving mission at this critical time of year, leaders at the organization said.

All donors giving at ImpactLife mobile blood drive locations through Sept. 11 will receive a $10 e-gift card or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

All donors giving at ImpactLife Donor Centers locations through Sept. 11 will receive a $20 e-gift card or donor’s choice of 500 bonus points for ImpactLife Donor Rewards Store.

All donors giving a Double Red Cell donation or a platelet donation for at least third time with ImpactLife, locations , through Sept. 11 will receive a $25 e-gift card

All donors giving platelet donations for the first or second time, at locations , through Sept. 11 will receive a $50 e-gift card

Provided with all donations, with the value based on donation procedure type; Double and Triple Point Days apply. For more information, see: ImpactLife Donor Rewards

