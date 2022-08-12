IowaWORKS to hold 6th annual Quad Cities Success Fair on Tuesday

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -IowaWORKS 6th Annual Quad Cities Success Fair is coming up on Tuesday, August 16 from 1- 4 p.m. at St. Ambrose University’s Roglaski Center, 2100 North Ripley, Davenport.

More than 80 employers and community resources will be on hand to speak with job seekers about thousands of job opportunities in and beyond the Quad Cities.

Guests Heather Deters and Shane Sawyer discuss the success fair which is open to anyone with a special focus on veterans and their families.

For those that cannot attend the Success Fair, the IowaWORKS center in Davenport can provide additional resume and job-seeking services.

For more information, visit https://www.iowaworkforcedevelopment.gov/davenport or call 563-445-3200.

