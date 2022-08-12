Kinna’s House of Love

By KWQC Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 5:30 PM CDT
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) -President and CEO Kinna Hodges joins QCL to talk about her non-profit, Kinna’s House of Love and some upcoming fundraisers and events.

Kinnas House of Love Inc., 318 E. 7th St Suite 205, in Davenport, was founded in 2020. Services include assisting single, homeless women. For more information, call 563-200-8064.

Learn more about Kinna’s House of Love here: https://kinnas-house-of-love.business.site/

You can follow the organization on Facebook here: https://www.facebook.com/LadyJob1

