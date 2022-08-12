Mom charged with second-degree murder after infant drowns in bathtub

Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.
Shaquilla Feaster, 31, is charged with second-degree murder.(DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office)
By Joyce Lupiani and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 4:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITHONIA, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) – A Georgia mother has been charged with second-degree murder in the drowning death of her infant, officials said.

According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, Shaquilla Feaster, 31, was arrested Thursday.

The sheriff’s office said Feaster left her child, Ja’Lonnie Small, unattended in a bathtub on July 30. Ja’Lonnie was taken to the hospital but died days later.

Officials said Feaster is being held without bond at the DeKalb County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with...
Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will
A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to...
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
If you recognize the man or woman pictured, call Crime Stoppers of the Quad Cities at...
CRIME STOPPERS: Moline police looking for man stole wallet from a purse, couple then used credit card

Latest News

A cross and Bible sculpture stand outside the Southern Baptist Convention headquarters in...
Southern Baptists say denomination faces DOJ investigation
Robert Merkle, 53, has been indicted after allegedly messaging women expressing desires for...
53-year-old man indicted for cyberstalking after terrorizing women online, authorities say
QC Success Fair from IowaWORKS set for Aug. 16
IowaWORKS to hold 6th annual Quad Cities Success Fair on Tuesday
Tugfest
35th annual Tugfest underway through Saturday
FILE PHOTO - Democrats hope that the economic bill will energize voters ahead of November’s...
Congress OKs Dems’ climate, health bill, a Biden triumph