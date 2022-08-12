Musser Skate Park closed due to vandalism in Muscatine

MUSCATINE, Iowa (KWQC) – Musser Skate Park has been closed to the public until further notice after the Muscatine Parks and Recreation staff found vandalism inside the park Friday morning.

According to a media release, cinder blocks were concreted to the interior of the Skate Park, and a parking block from the Skate Park parking lot was placed on top.

The Skate Park was closed and the gates locked until the site can be cleaned and determined to be safe to reopen, for liability concerns, city officials said.

A police report and a vandalism report have been completed, according to city officials. Please contact the Muscatine Police Department at 563-263-9922 if you have any information about this incident. Callers may remain anonymous.

