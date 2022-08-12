Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need

By Brittany Kyles
Published: Aug. 12, 2022 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns.

This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday they’re open at 3 p.m., while the balloons take to the sky at 6 p.m.

Tethered rides will be offered for $20 and organizers say this is a great option for a date.

“Oh yea its a great night idea, come out bring some lawn chairs, watch the balloons launch and then watch them come back and do the night look,” said Vice President of the Quad Cities Balloon Festival Sean Smith.

The festival will be held at the Rhythm City Casino, food vendors will also be on site.

Copyright 2022 KWQC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Clinton teen charged as an adult in the shooting death of a man in July is asking a judge to...
Clinton teen charged as adult in fatal shooting wants case transferred to juvenile court
A beach umbrella accident in South Carolina claimed the life of a woman.
Woman dies after impaled by beach umbrella
Devan A Barger, 22, is charged with first-degree burglary, a Class B felony; intimidation with...
Police: Man arrested for holding a woman against her will
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
1 dead after shooting at a Davenport skate park Tuesday night
FILE - Signs on the wall remind students to keep 6 feet apart during a media tour of Norris...
CDC drops quarantine, screening recommendations for COVID-19

Latest News

QC Balloon Festival
Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with ways to help children in need
Cooler Friday
Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities cutting days due to staff shortages
Animal Emergency Center of the Quad Cities cutting days due to staffing shortages
Field of Dreams games gives Dyersville businesses economic boost