Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns to Davenport with a good cause for children in need

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - It’s sight to see at the Rhythm City Casino, as the Quad Cities Balloon Festival returns.

This year organizers are donating proceeds made from the event to the Shriners Hospital for Children.

Admission is free but organizers say donations will be appreciated. Gates open Friday at 4 p.m., Saturday they’re open at 3 p.m., while the balloons take to the sky at 6 p.m.

Tethered rides will be offered for $20 and organizers say this is a great option for a date.

“Oh yea its a great night idea, come out bring some lawn chairs, watch the balloons launch and then watch them come back and do the night look,” said Vice President of the Quad Cities Balloon Festival Sean Smith.

The festival will be held at the Rhythm City Casino, food vendors will also be on site.

