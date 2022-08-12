Rock Island Arsenal splash pad open

By KWQC Staff
Aug. 12, 2022
ROCK ISLAND ARSENAL, Ill. (KWQC) - The Arsenal splash pad is open, according to officials.

“We know the netting might give the impression that the splash pad is closed but, rest assured, as long as you don’t have feathers, you are free to splash!” the arsenal said in a Facebook post.

According to the arsenal, the geese have found how fun the water features are and decided to waddle over for some feathered fun. They are working to have a barrier to keep them out but at this time the bright orange netting is working best to keep them at bay.

The splash pad is free and open to the public, according to the arsenal. While being by the all-abilities playground and the pavilion.

Visit the arsenal website to register for an annual pass. Scroll to the bottom of the page for more info on getting a pass.

